Hemmert

The CHICAGO SUN TIMES reports that longtime AUDACY Triple A WXRT/CHICAGO personality TERRI HEMMERT was present at a widely-reported shooting FRIDAY (4/28) outside MANDINA’S RESTAURANT in NEW ORLEANS’ Mid-City neighborhood. HEMMERT and friends were dining at the restaurant when the shooting took place; NEW ORLEANS POLICE reported they believe two people targeted a waiter who was killed by the gunfire. Family members identified him as HILBERT WALKER III, 23. A private security guard returned fire and was not injured.

HEMMERT, who was in NEW ORLEANS celebrating her 75th birthday, wrote in a FACEBOOK post, “Twenty-eight of my precious friends were hitting the floor. I looked to my right. Two very special women were on the floor by my feet. There was blood. And a bullet hole in the wall two inches from me. And a bullet in my friend’s back. It was surreal. But it was real. Only too real. Someone died. Nobody we knew. But somebody’s son. Somebody’s brother. I will spare you some details, but the point here is that when you get tired of hearing about these shootings think again.” HEMMERT’s friend is in stable condition after being taken to a local hospital.

