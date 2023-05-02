Bigger Board

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU has expanded its Board of Directors, appointing SKYVIEW NETWORKS Pres./Network Partnerships/CRO JEANNE-MARIE CONDO, SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Pres./CEO CHRIS FORGY, HAM BROADCASTING Pres. BETH MANN, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP CRO TINA MURLEY, SALEM MEDIA GROUP Exec. VP LINNAE YOUNG, and ZIMMER RADIO AND MARKETING GROUP Pres. JOHN ZIMMER as Directors. At the same time, BEASLEY's BRUCE BEASLEY and SALEM's DAVE SANTRELLA are exiting the board.

RAB Board Chair and CONNOISSEUR MEDIA CEO JEFF WARSHAW said, “As we continue to focus on the future of RAB and its strategic imperatives, it became clear to the RAB Board with the help of the nominating committee that we continue to enhance the Board and make sure it is representative of key voices and stakeholders across the industry.”

