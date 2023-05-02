Parr

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP and KEY NETWORKS' nationally syndicated "SHAWN PARR'S BACKSTAGE COUNTRY" have announced a lineup of artist guest hosts for the month of MAY. Those hosts include:

Week of MAY 1st - PARKER McCOLLUM

Week of MAY 8th - JUSTIN MOORE

Week of MAY 15th - TYLER HUBBARD

Week of MAY 22nd - DAN + SHAY

Week of MAY 29th - SCOTTY McCREERY

Host PARR said, "Being able to showcase Country's biggest stars and getting exclusive content has been so much fun! And we will also be taking you 'Backstage' with all the stars at this year’s 58th ACM AWARDS in FRISCO, TX, on THURSDAY, MAY 11th. Stay tuned."





