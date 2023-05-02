Hitting The Road This August

Following their recent sold-out series of shows on BROADWAY, JONAS BROTHERS have announced a new stadium/arena run, "The Tour." Sponsored by EVO ICL and produced by LIVE NATION, the show features the group performing five albums every night.

The 35-date run starts AUGUST 12th with back-to-back sold-out shows at NEW YORK's YANKEE STADIUM and concludes OCTOBER 14th at MIAMI's KASEYA CENTER.

Fans can register through SATURDAY (5/6) at 11:59pm (ET) for the Verified Fan presale here.

« see more Net News