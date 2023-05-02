Knabe

BIG LOUD is expanding its A&R division with the addition of industry veteran SARA KNABE as SVP/A&R, effective immediately. She will work in tandem with both the BIG LOUD RECORDS and BIG LOUD PUBLISHING A&R teams.

KNABE joins BIG LOUD after spending just under a year with her own CAKE MAKER MUSIC, a music publishing, artist development and A&R consulting company. She previously worked as VP/A&R at BBR MUSIC GROUP, VP/Creative at BMG MUSIC PUBLISHING, and has made prior stops at BUG MUSIC, WINDSWEPT HOLDINGS, LLC, and HARLAN HOWARD SONGS.

BIG LOUD CEO/Partner SETH ENGLAND said, "This is one of the most exciting announcements we've gotten to make in a while. SARA was the first person I meaningfully met in NASHVILLE; I got my first internship with her, and she helped me meet [BIG LOUD Partner] CRAIG [WISEMAN]. We've been working with SARA in a freelance capacity for a while now, and have been continuously impressed by her professionalism, her collaborative approach, and her ear for finding outstanding talent. I'm not sure there is any one A&R person in NASHVILLE who has brought me and JOEY [MOI] more songs over the years. It is fitting and overdue that she joins our team."

KNABE added, "When SETH reached out to me about this role the answer was a big loud yes. The remarkable history of BIG LOUD speaks for itself. Joining their cutting-edge creative team and working alongside a roster of this magnitude, in both the records and publishing divisions, is a dream scenario.”

