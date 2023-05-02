New CEO (Photo: LinkedIn)

LATINO MEDIA NETWORK, the company that acquired 17 radio stations in ten markets from TELEVISAUNIVISION earlier this year (NET NEWS 11/21/22), has named VOX MEDIA GM/Marketing Equity & Inclusion Partnerships SYLVIA BANDERAS COFFINET as CEO. BANDERAS COFFINET, a former CRO/Publisher at HELLO and ¡HOLA! MEDIA INC., National Advertising Director at PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL, and Beauty Director at GLAMOUR and LATINA magazines, will be based in NEW YORK.

Founders STEPHANIE VALENCIA and JESSICA MORALES ROCKETTO said in a joint statement, “We are ecstatic about having SYLVIA join LMN as CEO. Latinos are the ‘X factor’ in the U.S. today -- driving population growth and the cultural trajectory of the country. At a moment like this, there should be more Latino owned media platforms to provide culturally relevant content for our community. With SYLVIA's deep experience and leadership, we will build a cutting edge multi-platform media company that will be able to serve this critical demographic in the country."

“I am thrilled to join LMN at this exciting time of growth for the company and Latino serving and Spanish language media markets,” said BANDERAS COFFINET. “Hispanics are the engine for economic growth in today’s AMERICA and I could not be more optimistic about the commercial and cultural potential of this moment. It is exciting to be part of a team that is Latina owned and operated, building media for us, by us.”

