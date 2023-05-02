(L-R) KISS 108 Mornings Billy Costa And Chartrand (Photo: Lipofsky Photography)

iHEARTMEDIA's Top 40 WXKS (KISS 108)/BOSTON has been awarded the 2023 DR. MURRAY FEINGOLD DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD for over 40 years supporting THE GENESIS FOUNDATION FOR CHILDREN, a nonprofit which provides funding for clinical, informational and therapeutic programs for children born with rare diseases and genetic disorders.

The award was presented to BOSTON Market Pres., ALAN CHARTRAND, at THE GENESIS FOUNDATION FOR CHILDREN’s FOUNDER’s GALA that was held at the BOSTON HARBOR HOTEL on FRIDAY, April 28th.

GENESIS FOUNDATION FOR CHILDREN Pres. MATTHEW HOFFMAN said,“KISS 108 and THE GENESIS FOUNDATION FOR CHILDREN have had a partnership for almost 40 years, spanning generations of leadership, all of whom have been closely involved with and dedicated supporters of the FOUNDATION. KISS 108 leadership has served many important roles with the FOUNDATION since its inception, including the Board of Directors and various fundraising committees. To this day, their generous in-kind donations continue to raise significant funds and contribute to many successful events year after year. KISS 108 has been instrumental in the fulfillment of the FOUNDATION’s mission and will continue to be a champion of the cause for generations to come.”

CHARTRAND added, “On behalf of the entire KISS 108 family, it’s an honor to be recognized for our contribution to the gigantic impact that THE GENESIS FOUNDATION FOR CHILDREN has made on the lives of so many kids and families. THE GENESIS FOUNDATION has been the charitable beneficiary of the KISS concert since the early 80s, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the organization. We look forward to many more years of supporting the cause.”

