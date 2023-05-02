Jacobsen

The ARTIST RIGHTS ALLIANCE (ARA), a nonprofit, artist-run organization helping musicians navigate the ever-changing creative economy, has named music industry veteran JEN JACOBSEN as its new Executive Dir. She will work with ARA’s artist-led Board to amplify the voiceS of music creators in the ongoing effort to protect artists and their work in today’s music marketplace.

JACOBSEN has more than 25 years of experience in the music and copyright policy arena, serving as VP/Industry & Government Relations at SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT; VP/Global Public Policy at TIME WARNER, INC.; and Dir./Public Policy at AOL. She has worked to forge strategic partnerships across the music community, and has helped lead state and federal policy initiatives that impact creators - from copyright protection to free speech to music licensing reform.

ARA Board Member ROSANNE CASH said, “JEN JACOBSEN is a strong, experienced leader who radiates energy and love of music and the arts. Her dynamic presence will help ARA continue to stand up for artists and bring people together on important issues impacting our community. ARA has always stood for common sense, transparency, and equity for working creators, and we know JEN will carry on that tradition.”

JACOBSEN added, “As the music industry grapples with issues that could fundamentally change the landscape for artists and songwriters, ARA’s work has never been more vital. I am honored to have been selected for this role by ARA’s Board – an inspiring group of working musicians, songwriters, and executives with decades of experience on the front lines of the music business. And I am committed to helping artists and songwriters get a seat at the table as the future of the creative economy is charted.”

