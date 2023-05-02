Rider

COX MEDIA GROUP's Classic Rock KTKX (106.7 THE EAGLE)/SAN ANTONIO has added RIDER as it's new station voice.

Dir./Programming JOE CALGARO said, “RIDER is a producer’s dream. He is the rare talent who will tailor his read and delivery to exactly what I hear in my head…and then do it even better than I ever thought possible. He is a true difference-maker who instantly adds the edge and personality that I’m looking for. Bottom line…he makes us better, period!”

RIDER is represented for radio imaging by CESD Talent Agency and Hoss Management. To hear how the EAGLE is using RIDER’s voice click here.

