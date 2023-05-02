Three promoted

NASHVILLE-based publishing and artist development company TAPE ROOM MUSIC, helmed by hit songwriter, ASHLEY GORLEY, has promoted all three members of its team. BLAIN RHODES has been named President, KELLY BOLTON has been promoted to SVP/A&R, and CAROLINE HODSON has been promoted to Manager/A&R.

GORLEY said, "I'm so proud of our staff and the growth of TAPE ROOM over the last five years. We have celebrated some great achievements, but we are just getting started and I'm excited to keep crushing it."

BEAU BAILEY, CASEY BROWN, BRAD CLAWSON, ZACH CROWELL, BEN JOHNSON, WYATT McCUBBIN, HUNTER PHELPS, TAYLOR PHILLIPS, JORDAN ROWE, SAVANA SANTOS, ANDY SHERIDAN, and WILL WEATHERLY are among the current TAPE ROOM writers, with plans to expand the roster in 2023.

Rhodes, Bolton and Hodson

