The CANADALAND podcast network has named NATIONAL OBSERVER Editor-in-Chief KARYN PUGLIESE as its new Editor-in-Chief, starting in early JULY.

PUGLIESE, a former Exec. Dir./News and Current Affairs at ABORIGINAL PEOPLES TELEVISION NETWORK and Managing Dir./Investigations at the CBC, said, “CANADALAND’s team of talented storytellers is fearless when it comes to tackling important public debates about media, social issues, and politics. They burst onto the media landscape 10 years ago with a single podcast, and have since grown into an impressive network with a strong tradition of enterprise journalism, investigations, and advancing under-reported stories. I am delighted to join their team.”

“I’ve admired KARYN for years,” said CANADALAND Founder/Publisher JESSE BROWN, “and it’s a dream come true to welcome her into our newsroom as its new leader. KARYN lives and breathes journalism. She is fearless, compassionate, highly skilled, and tough as nails. She mentors and protects her reporters and their stories, and she persistently plagues powerful people with ugly secrets. I’m proud that we built a news organization worthy of her talents, and I’m excited to go with her, wherever she takes us.”

