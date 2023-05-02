-
Quinn Alexander Joins WSIG/Harrisonburg, VA For Mornings
by Phyllis Stark
May 2, 2023 at 11:14 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
QUINN ALEXANDER is joining SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Classic Country WSIG/HARRISONBURG, VA, as morning co-host. He shared the news on FACEBOOK, writing, "To be a morning show host on a Country station is a dream 10 years in the making. I cannot wait for this next chapter."
The WSIG job has been open since MARCH, when CHRIS “CHAPPY” CHAPMAN left to join WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA RADIO as Program Manager (NET NEWS 3/6).
ALEXANDER most recently was morning co-host at HOOSIER AM/FM LLC’s AC WZWZ (Z92.5)/KOKOMO, IN, and midday host on Country sister WCJC until his departure last fall. Before that, he was TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s SAN ANGELO, TX Asst. Dir./Content and Country KGKL afternoon host.