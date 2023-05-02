Montgomery

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING (SMP) NASHVILLE and RELATIVE MUSIC GROUP have jointly signed CAM MONTGOMERY to a worldwide publishing deal. MONTGOMERY has written songs cut by artists including KANE BROWN, MORGAN WALLEN, HARDY, NELLY, WALKER HAYES, JUSTIN MOORE, and others.

RELATIVE MUSIC GROUP founder DENNIS MATKOSKY said, "We are already rocking with CAM and can't wait to hear the next song. His integrity and skill set enables him to cross genres with a consistent emotional thread, and he’s a great human."

MONTGOMERY said, "I’m thrilled to be joining the RELATIVE MUSIC and SMP family. and for the opportunity to work alongside DENNIS, JESSE [MATKOSKY, RELATIVE MUSIC GROUP partner], and HARDY [RELATIVE MUSIC GROUP partner]. I’m very lucky to be a part of a team that wants to help foster my growth as a writer/producer in both LOS ANGELES and NASHVILLE. HARDY and I have also been longtime friends and collaborators, so this feels like a very full-circle moment. Can’t wait for what’s ahead with this team."

HARDY added, "The first time I wrote with CAM and he sent me the track, I thought to myself, ‘Damn, this kid is good.’ A couple of years later, he moved to L.A. and I was worried I wouldn't get to work with him much anymore. But by the grace of GOD, he's back working in NASHVILLE, and I am so honored to be able to sign a producer/writer as talented as CAM. He's the nicest guy you'll ever meet, and he's willing to work hard. We're excited to watch him grow, and can't wait to hear what he turns in. Welcome back to town, CAM."

