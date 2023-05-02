Online Auction In Progress

The MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS (MBC) will host its first ever online auction and fundraiser commemorating its 40th anniversary, with more than 40 unique experiences with A-listers like STEPHEN COLBERT, HENRY WINKLER, and DREW BARRYMORE.

More specifically, the auction will include prizes like lunch with WINKLER, tickets to CBS’ "THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT," tickets to a live taping of "THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW," joining CBS SPORTS RADIO host JIM ROME in-studio or on-site at the NFL’s Radio Row during the week leading up to SUPER BOWL LVIII in LOS ANGELES or LAS VEGAS, airfare and hotel included, and more. Those interested can bid on items online now through MAY 16th.

MBC Board Chair DAVID PLIER said, “It’s an exciting time for the museum and our future. The enthusiasm and generosity we havereceived for this fundraising effort from the broadcast community and celebrities - not just in CHICAGO but nationwide - has been tremendous. This fundraiser is about creating access and memorable experiences - from being a producer for a day at a major network, touring a live working newsroom or even having your voicemail greeting personalized by TV and comedy great BOB NEWHART – ‘Forty for 40’ is not to be missed.”

Board Member ANDREA DARLAS added, “For 40 years, we’ve designed and supported exhibits, curriculum and programs to serve as a bridge between producers, consumers, academics and students. We want to continue being that bridge for another 40 years.”

