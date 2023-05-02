Janet Jackson (Photo: Courtesy of Shutterstock-Everett Collection)

With the potential for a Game 5 NBA Playoff game between the NEW YORK KNICKS and MIAMI HEAT at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, the JANET JACKSON concert scheduled for WEDNESDAY, MAY 10th has been switch to MONDAY, MAY 8th.

According to TICKETMASTER, “All tickets purchased for the WEDNESDAY, MAY 10 concert will be honored on MONDAY, MAY 8. If you cannot commit to the rescheduled show date, you can request a refund anytime between now and SUNDAY, MAY 7 at 10:00 PM ET. If a refund is not requested during the allotted time, tickets will automatically be transferred to the rescheduled show date.”

