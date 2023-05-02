Gaddis

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP R&B WDMK (105.9 KISS-FM)/DETROIT's MILDRED GADDIS was honored with the "BROADCAST EXCELLENCE AWARD" in the category of "Community Involvement" for her work with the “SLEEPING BAGS FOR THE HOMELESS” annual initiative.

The MICHIGAN ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS presented the award to GADDIS at their annual event hosted by WDMK's MASON of THE MASON AND STARR MORNING SHOW.

BEASLEY MEDIA/DETROIT VP National Content-Dir./Programming SCOTT JAMESON said, “In 2015 MILDRED attacked the issue of unacceptable rates of homelessness in the DETROIT area by creating a program bringing hundreds of warm, durable sleeping bags to the most vulnerable citizens in our community. BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, along with the UAW and the DETROIT COMMUNITY FUND, continue to build upon the success of this terrific program. MILDRED's passion of leading the charge in helping others and enacting change is an example of the power local radio delivers.”

Other BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/DETROIT winners included Active Rock WRIF for the “Morning Show Category” and Classic Rock WCSX for “Marketing Materials & Promos Category." Both received MERIT Awards.

(L to R) Beasley Media Group's Scott Jameson, Mildred Gaddis, and Johnathon Kimbrough







