Charese Fruge, Charlie Maxx

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE' has an in-depth conversation with FOREVER MEDIA WXCY (NEW COUNTRY 103.7/96.9)/WILMINGTON, DE PD/midday host CHARLIE MAXX. Topics covered include MAXX’s stellar broadcasting career, and why she "blames" SCOTT SHANNON for getting her into it in the first place.

Discussing mentorship and leading the troops, MAXX said, “Be who you are! Do not soften yourself for the room. We tend to do that. If you know you have something to add, speak up! If you have an idea, share it. If you are worried your opinions don’t matter, it does! The most important thing about leadership is being able to lead by example. Be a leader who inspires others to take action. You do that by leading with empathy, not fear.”

Every week, ALL ACCESS’ CHARESE FRUGE' puts the focus on one of the many women making it happen in our many related businesses. This week, find out about CHARLIE MAXX. Read her story here.

