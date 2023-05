Shinedown New Tour Dates

SHINEDOWN has announced their upcoming fall leg of THE REVOLUTIONS LIVE TOUR, co-produced by LIVE NATION and FPC LIVE, with PAPA ROACH and SPIRITBOX.

Continuing their tour into the summer, the new fall dates begin SEPTEMBER 3rd in ST. LOUIS and end on OCTOBER 20th in DENVER.

