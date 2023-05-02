Amanda & Garrett

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WKHX (NEW COUNTRY 101-FIVE)/ATLANTA has a new midday show, AMANDA & GARRETT. The hosts, AMANDA DENNIHY and GARRETT LOUDIN, remain part of WESTWOOD ONE's syndicated KINCAID & DALLAS morning show as well, where DENNIHY is Executive Producer.

PD MIKE MOORE told ALL ACCESS, "I am super excited and so are they! I always love it when we can give new opportunities to people on our team."

The midday shift has previously been tracked by JASON PULLMAN, afternoon host at sister station KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF)/DALLAS, who has been heard on both stations since early 2021 (NET NEWS 1/8/21).

« back to Country Net News