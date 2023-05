Shaggy Sez 'See You There!'

AUDACY Top 40 WNVZ (Z104)/NORFOLK has announced details for this year's SHAGGFEST X, taking place JUNE 17th. METHOD MAN & REDMAN, TOOSII and BIA are among the performers scheduled to appear at the event, which takes place at the VETERANS UNITED HOME LOANS AMPHITHEATRE at VIRGINIA BEACH. Tickets go on sale FRIDAY (5/5) at 10am (EDT). Go here for ticket info.

