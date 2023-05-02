Sold

SYRACUSE-based radio and live event company GALAXY MEDIA PARTNERS and PARADISE COMPANIES have purchased the SYRACUSE NATIONALS car show for an undisclosed price. RIGHT COAST, INC. owner ROB O'CONNOR, whose father founded the show, and his wife KAYLIE will continue with PARADISE GALAXY as consultants.

GALAXY Pres./CEO ED LEVINE said, “I've admired the NATIONALS from afar for over a decade. We're quite familiar with purchasing and partnering with legacy events, as that is how we became involved with both TASTE OF SYRACUSE and LIGHTS ON THE LAKE. I’m proud of the work that we’ve done in enhancing both of those civic treasures and we intend to treat this latest jewel with all the respect and attention that it deserves.”

ROB O'CONNOR said, “My dad's dream of bringing his car friends together 22 years ago has grown into one of the largest car shows in the country. A drag racer from the Sixties, his passion for cars and entrepreneurial spirit drove him to start the SYRACUSE NATIONALS. He never imagined the event would bring so many people together who share his passion. It was also important for him to give back, and I’m proud to say the SYRACUSE NATIONALS has contributed over $1.75M to local charities and is responsible for over $250M in economic impact in CENTRAL NEW YORK. As the SYRACUSE NATIONALS turns the page to a new chapter, I’m excited for the future because PARADISE GALAXY holds the same values as my family. I look forward to working with them to continue my father’s legacy for many, many years to come."

This year's show will be held JULY 14-16 at the NEW YORK STATE FAIRGROUNDS.

