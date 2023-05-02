A BROADWAY show with MUSIC ROW roots just landed nine TONY AWARD nominations. Musical comedy SHUCKED, which opened earlier this month at NEW YORK's NEDERLANDER THEATRE, found itself in a three-way tie for second most nominations when the TONY contenders were revealed this morning (5/2), earning recognition for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score Written For The Theatre, and two nominees in the Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Musical category, among other categories.

It features songs by three-time GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter SHANE McANALLY and 10-time GRAMMY nominee BRANDY CLARK, and is produced by NASHVILLE mega manager JASON OWEN of SANDBOX ENTERTAINMENT, all of whom earned TONY nods TODAY. McANALLY and OWEN are co-Presidents of Country label MONUMENT RECORDS, and McANALLY is also co-owner and CEO of MUSIC ROW publishing company SMACK.

The TONY AWARDS will take place on SUNDAY, JUNE 11th, with the show set to air on CBS and PARAMOUNT+.

