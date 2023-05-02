Beasley's 'Community of Caring'

The goal of BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's latest public service initiative, "Community Of Caring," created with support from NCH HEALTHCARE SYSTEM, is to promote awareness and education about NATIONAL MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP will feature on-air and online content across the company’s 61 radio properties, and the month-long initiative will include outreach with local community experts and in-car dashboard messaging.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE said, “BEASLEY is proud to put a spotlight on the importance of mental health as part of our longstanding 'Community Of Caring' program. We want our listeners to know they are not alone; mental health issues are common and there’s no reason to be ashamed. The campaign will promote the skills and tools to help cope and professional support available for treatment.”

« see more Net News