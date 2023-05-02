Yahritza (Photo: David Cruz / UMPG)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG) has signed YAHRITZA to an exclusive, global publishing agreement. The songwriter/artist/performer is part of YAHRITZA Y SU ESENCIA, a sibling trio specializing in the REGIONAL MEXICAN style of music.

YAHRITZA Y SU ESENCIA is a self-taught musical group from WASHINGTON's YAKIMA VALLEY. The siblings were raised in an agriculture-growing region where the population majority consists of migrants from MEXICO's western state of MICHOACAN.

The group's first single, "Soy El Único,” was written by YAHRITZA at just 13-years-old. The viral hit debuted at #1 on BILLBOARD's HOT LATIN SONGS CHART and #20 on the BILLBOARD HOT 100, making YAHRITZA the youngest LATIN performer to enter the all-genre chart.

In 2022, the group released its debut five-track EP, "Obsessed," which broke the APPLE MUSIC record for the most first-week streams worldwide for a debut MUSICA MEXICANA EP.

Said YAHRITZA, “I feel very honored and grateful to form part of the UMPG family. Hoping to continue touching hearts with our music. It is a blessing to be able to inspire others, never forget to always aim for progress, not perfection.”

Added UMPG SVP/LATIN Music ANA ROSA SANTIAGO, “YAHRITZA is not just a captivating vocal talent, but a gifted songwriter with lyrics that speak beyond her years. We are thrilled to welcome her to UMPG and look forward to supporting her global growth as an artist.”

The group has also earned nominations from the LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS for Best New Artist and Best Norteño Music Album.

