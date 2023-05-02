Kellie Rasberry & A Kidd's Kid

"The KIDD KRADDICK Morning Show" took a group of 130 KIDD'S KIDS families and medical staff to SAN ANTONIO for three days at MORGAN'S WONDERLAND CAMP and MORGAN'S WONDERLAND theme park, the first ultra- accessible, fully-inclusive theme park designed for people of all abilities. The show planned this trip, in part, to honor KIDD KRADDICK, who passed away 10 years ago this JULY.

Kids and families participated in camp activities like horseback riding, swimming, zip-lining, a challenge course, roasting s’mores, skits, karaoke, animal encounters and more. That was followed by a day of rides and activities at the theme park.

"KIDD KRADDICK Morning Show" host KELLIE RASBERRY commented, “CAMP KIDD’S KIDS exceeded all of my expectations. Thanks to the accessibility at MORGAN'S WONDERLAND CAMP, our families got to experience some things they never thought would be possible. And it was wonderful to see so many familiar faces from our past KIDD'S KIDS trips to a DISNEY WORLD. It felt like a family reunion!”

