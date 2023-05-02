Hummon

NASHVILLE songwriter and Country/Pop artist LEVI HUMMON has signed with JONAS GROUP ENTERTAINMENT (JGE) for management representation. He has also extended his current worldwide publishing deal with RESERVOIR MEDIA.

“We’re thrilled to welcome LEVI to our JGE family as he heads into his biggest year yet," said company CEO PHIL GUERINI. "With great music and a loyal fan base, LEVI is a natural fit with our roster, and we’re excited to continue elevating him to achieve his highest potential."

Added HUMMON, a former THE VALORY MUSIC GROUP artist, “From my first meeting with PHIL, and then later getting to meet [company founder] KEVIN [JONAS Sr.], I knew that JONAS GROUP ENTERTAINMENT was the team that could elevate my career and take my music to a larger audience. What they are building here in NASHVILLE and beyond is really special, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

HUMMON previously was managed by FLETCHER FOSTER's ICONIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, and had previous publishing deals with DESTON ENTERTAINMENT in collaboration with KOBALT MUSIC PUBLISHING; and with SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING.

