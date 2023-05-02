Spotlighting Mental Health

HOWARD UNIVERSITY PBS affiliate WHUT-TV/WASHINGTON will air THE ARC12 PROJECT's "OPEN LINES: SUICIDE" special film during all of MAY which is Mental Health Month. The program features stories of survival and mental health challenges among college students.

Last FALL WHUT-TV’s sister platform R&B WHUR held a private screening and reception hosted by PM drive’s FRANK SKI that featured a post-screening discussion on mental health awareness with contributors to the project (NET NEWS 11/16/22).

WHUR/WHUT-TV GM SEAN PLATER said, “I’d like to thank the ARC12 PROJECT for serving up such a powerful, dynamic, and educationally stimulating programming piece. I know it’s rawness and realness will serve to not only inspire, but it will save lives.”

WHUT-TV Dir./Content ANGIE ANGE added, “I am so proud, inspired, and energized by this unique and important program on Mental Health and rightfully excited to bring this outstanding programming onto all of our WHUT platforms. Since we take Mental Health very seriously, the program’s openness, honesty, transparency, and relatability sets a new bar on creative and impactful mental health programming and that's why we've chosen to feature this groundbreaking content so prominently on all our platforms.”

ARC12 PROJECT Co-Creator and OCEANIC TRADEWINDS Pres. GARY BERNSTEIN commented, “This powerful programming is part of an ambitious movement inspired by MARK THIERRY and his son NOAH who live and struggle with mental health every single day. They carry the courage it takes to empower and inspire others from their story.”

To see the schedule for airing times check here.

« see more Net News