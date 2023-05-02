Anna Zap

TIK-TOK and INSTAGRAM personality ANNA ZAP, co-host of the "ANNA & RAVEN" radio show, will host a segment on HARTFORD-NEW HAVEN CBS affiliate WFSB-TV's "Great Day CONNECTICUT." Her monthly "Positive Parenting With ANNA" TV segments deliver information on how to maneuver situations with a relatable, comedic perspective.

See here for a clip.

"ANNA & RAVEN" continue to host their morning-drive radio show, which has been in syndication with COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS since 2021.





