AWAL has rolled out its new executive leadership team, announcing the promotion of MATT RILEY to Managing Director and both VICTORIA NEEDS and SAM POTTS to SVP roles.

RILEY reports to AWAL Pres. PAUL HITCHMAN, while NEEDS and POTTS report to RILEY, who's been with AWAL since 2014.

