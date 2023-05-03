Inductees

The ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME has announced its 13 inductees for 2023.

“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” said ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME FOUNDATION Chairman JOHN SYKES.“We are honored that this NOVEMBER’s Induction Ceremony in NEW YORK will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of WILLIE NELSON and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.”

The Class of '23:

Performer Category

KATE BUSH

SHERYL CROW

MISSY ELLIOTT

GEORGE MICHAEL

WILLIE NELSON

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE

THE SPINNERS

Musical Influence Award

DJ KOOL HERC

LINK WRAY

Musical Excellence Award

CHAKA KHAN

AL KOOPER

BERNIE TAUPIN

AHMET ERTEGUN Award

DON CORNELIUS

They will be inducted on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd at BARCLAYS CENTER in BROOKLYN.

