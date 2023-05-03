-
Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Announces Class Of 2023
by Perry Michael Simon
May 3, 2023
The ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME has announced its 13 inductees for 2023.
“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” said ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME FOUNDATION Chairman JOHN SYKES.“We are honored that this NOVEMBER’s Induction Ceremony in NEW YORK will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of WILLIE NELSON and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.”
The Class of '23:
Performer Category
KATE BUSH
SHERYL CROW
MISSY ELLIOTT
GEORGE MICHAEL
WILLIE NELSON
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE
THE SPINNERS
Musical Influence Award
DJ KOOL HERC
LINK WRAY
Musical Excellence Award
CHAKA KHAN
AL KOOPER
BERNIE TAUPIN
AHMET ERTEGUN Award
DON CORNELIUS
They will be inducted on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd at BARCLAYS CENTER in BROOKLYN.