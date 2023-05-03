Featuring Kylie Minogue

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKTU (103.5 KTU)/NEW YORK has set its KTUPHORIA 2023 concert with KYLIE MINOGUE, DAYA, DEBORAH COX, KRISTINE W, ALLY BROOKE and more artists to be announced in the lineup. The event is set for SATURDAY, JUNE 17th at NORTHWELL HEALTH AT JONES BEACH THEATER in WANTAGH, NY.

There will also be a pre-party kick-off, "COUNTDOWN TO KTUPHORIA" on JUNE 10 at BAR ANTICIPATION in LAKE COMO, NJ.

WKTU PD CHRIS CONLEY commented, "KTUPHORIA continues to be the must-see summer kick-off event each year. We cannot wait to celebrate the beginning of the summer of 2023 at NORTHWELL HEALTH at JONES BEACH THEATER."

