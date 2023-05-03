-
The Lone Bellow Set To 'Take Over' WDST (Radio Woodstock 101)/Woodstock, NY This Saturday Night 5/6
by Tom Cunningham
May 3, 2023 at 7:51 AM (PT)
THE LONE BELLOW will be hosting a special "SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEOVER" on CHET-5 BROADCASTING Triple A WDST (RADIO WOODSTOCK 101)/WOODSTOCK, NY on SATURDAY (5/6) at 10p (ET). The band will be playing some of their favorite tracks, narrated by lead vocalist/guitarist ZACH WILLIAMS.
WILLIAMS said, "RADIO WOODSTOCK is a gift to all. They’re like family to us. We're so lucky to have a local station like this that plays good music. It's truly an honor to be a part of this SATURDAY TAKEOVER series and to share some of my favorite music with you."