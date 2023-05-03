Barham

Country singer/songwriter GRAHAM BARHAM has signed a global publishing deal with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC and CORNMAN MUSIC. The LOUISIANA native, now based in NASHVILLE, is known for his viral hit “Preachers Need People,” which led to his first distribution deal with VIRGIN.

Mostly produced by superstar songwriter and producer WILL BUNDY, who has worked with KEITH URBAN, THOMAS RHETT, and JASON ALDEAN, BARHAM’s debut body of work includes his latest release, “Beer By My Bed."

