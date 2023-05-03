Martina and John McBride (Photo: Becky Fluke)

NASHVILLE-area recording studio BLACKBIRD announced TODAY (5/3) the launch of an educational subscription streaming service, INSIDE BLACKBIRD. The studio, owned by JOHN McBRIDE and his wife, singer MARTINA McBRIDE, opened in 2002, and has hosted artists such as KINGS OF LEON, QUEEN, TAYLOR SWIFT, ED SHEERAN, GARTH BROOKS, BUDDY GUY, YELAWOLF, ALISON KRAUSS, KEITH URBAN, and more.

The sessions on INSIDE BLACKBIRD cover audio engineering, music production, recording, songwriting, mastering, and live audio and are taught by industry professionals, including producers NATHAN CHAPMAN and DANN HUFF, sound engineer BRYAN SUTTON, vocal coach RAAB STEVENSON and many others. INSIDE BLACKBIRD will also feature workshops, interviews, and more with BROOKS, VINCE GILL. AL SCHMITT, JOE BONAMASSA, BILLY CORGAN, TRINA SHOEMAKER, JOE CHICCARELLI, DESMOND CHILD, ALY & AJ, YELAWOLF, and more.

"Anyone with an interest or curiosity about music will benefit from INSIDE BLACKBIRD," said JOHN McBRIDE. "Learn more about instruments, gear, plugins, the recording process, and live touring from the best in the business. Find out how artists start their careers and what it takes to succeed. If we don’t have the answer, we know someone who does, and that is who you will find at INSIDE BLACKBIRD."

BLACKBIRD will donate a portion of each subscription to SAVE THE MUSIC, a nonprofit organization devoted to helping students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through making music.

The platform costs $15.99 per month, or $9.99 per month for students. New videos will be added to the platform every week. Watch the INSIDE BLACKBIRD trailer here.

« see more Net News