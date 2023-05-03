Woods (Photo: Facebook)

CUMULUS MEDIA Country KUBL (93.3 THE BULL)/SALT LAKE CITY has hired JODEE WOODS to co-host mornings alongside JESSE JAMES, who joined the station in MARCH (NET NEWS 2/22). WOODS, who started on the air this week, comes to THE BULL from SOUND MANAGEMENT, LLC-owned Top 40 WNDV (U93)/SOUTH BEND, IN, where she had worked since 2020 as morning co-host. Prior to that, she spent two years in middays at MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Country KVOX (FROGGY 99.9)/FARGO. A UTAH native, WOODS started her career in SALT LAKE CITY.

PD TRAVIS DAILY told ALL ACCESS, "Every once in a while you get lucky and find people that are real difference makers. JODEE is exactly the person we needed to complete this team as we build something really special here in SALT LAKE."

Congratulate WOODS here.

