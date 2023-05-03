Songwriter Lineup Announced

The inaugural BELIZE SONGWRITER FESTIVAL is set for MAY 19-20 at four resorts on HOPKINS BEACH in HOPKINS, BELIZE. Created by Country artist/songwriter LUCAS HOGE with friends DWAYNE HOVING, JEN CARNEY, and branding guru LAURA LYNN, the lineup will feature 11 songwriters, including NASHVILLE SONGWRITER HALL OF FAME member PAUL OVERSTREET and artist/writers LINDSAY ELL and CRAIG CAMPBELL.

Other songwriters expected to attend are PHIL BARTON, CAMERON BEDELL, TIM GATES, TRENT TOMLINSON and FOREST GLEN WHITEHEAD. OPERATION ENCORE has stepped in to help send military veteran singer/songwriters JB BROWN and TYREE WOODS to participate in the event.

HOGE said, "BELIZE is one of the many locations I’ve been able to visit while filming my (SPORTSMAN CHANNEL) TV series, 'HOGE WILD.' I truly fell in love with this place and the people. Being able to work with my partners and our sponsors to bring this festival to life is simply incredible. We look forward to many years of sharing HOPKINS BEACH BELIZE with not only my songwriting peers, but friends and fans from all over the world."

For more info and registration, click here.

« see more Net News