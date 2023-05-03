Hair Today, Show Tomorrow!

MORGAN WALLEN is coming to JACKSONVILLE tomorrow night (5/4), and COX MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WAPE devised a way to make sure fans in FLORIDA got their hands on some sought-after tickets.

WAPE Dir. Branding/Programming, JUD HEUSSLER told ALL ACCESS, "This morning, we held a Mullets For MORGAN contest! Over fifty listeners paraded through the legendary WAPE studios with glorious mullets! Winners were crowned for Best Overall Mullet (1st & 2nd place), Best Kids Mullet and Best Fake Mullet." Listeners were tailgating in the parking lot watching all morning.





Morning Hosts DEX (right) & BARBIE T (left) Pose For A Pic With Contestants.





