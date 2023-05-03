New Network Deal

"TED LASSO" co-star and writer and "SHRINKING" creator BRETT GOLDSTEIN's podcast “FILMS TO BE BURIED WITH” is joining iHEARTMEDIA and WILL FERRELL's BIG MONEY PLAYERS NETWORK. The show posts weekly on WEDNESDAYS.

The first episode under the new distribution deal features guest HIMESH PATEL; upcoming guests will include EDGAR WRIGHT, NEAL BRENNAN, comedian/actors WENDY WASON and LOLLY ADEFOPE, and GOLDSTEIN's "TED LASSO" co-star HANNAH WADDINGHAM. GOLDSTEIN, best known as retired footballer "Roy Kent" on "TED LASSO," recently appeared at a special NAB SHOW session.

« see more Net News