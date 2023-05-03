Brittain (Photo: Hunter Berry)

THE NEAL AGENCY (TNA), a NASHVILLE-based booking agency, has hired RACHEL BRITTAIN as a commercial and brand partnership agent. She joins TNA from FLYTEVU, where she served as an account manager and a member of the talent team that connected artists to brands.

TNA head AUSTIN NEAL said, "We are excited to add RACHEL to the team and know she will be a huge asset in building our clients’ brands both in and out of touring."

BRITTAIN said, "I am looking forward to working with all of THE NEAL AGENCY team and our artists to create memorable and unique brand partnerships and campaigns that resonate with their fans and followers."

At TNA, BRITTAIN will work with the entire artist roster, which includes ERNEST, RILEY GREEN, HARDY, CHASE RICE, SEAFORTH, MORGAN WALLEN, and BAILEY ZIMMERMAN, among others.

