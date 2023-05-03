Eilert (Photo: Jonathan Summer)

Entertainment PR firm SHORE FIRE MEDIA has promoted MARIA EILERT to Account Executive in its NASHVILLE office. EILERT, who rises from Jr. Account Executive, has been with SHORE FIRE since her NOVEMBER 2020 graduation from BELMONT UNIVERSITY. During that time, she has worked on successful campaigns for musicians, creators, and companies. In her new position, she will develop and execute publicity campaigns for a wide range of artists and projects.

SHORE FIRE Director ANDREA EVENSON said, "MARIA's exceptional dedication and talent have propelled her to new heights within our team. Her thoughtfulness, enthusiasm and strategic approach to publicity have consistently made a significant impact. It's with immense pride and excitement that we announce MARIA's promotion to the position of Account Executive. Her growth as a publicist has been remarkable, and we have no doubt she will continue to excel in this new role."

« see more Net News