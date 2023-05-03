Lovato (Photo: James J. Robinson)

Musician, actor and advocate DEMI LOVATO has been added to the list of speakers for HOLLYWOOD & MINDS inaugural MENTAL HEALTH AND ENTERTAINMENT SUMMIT happening MAY 11th at UTA in LOS ANGELES. She'll be featured in a fireside chat hosted by HOLLYWOOD & MIND founder CATHY APPLEFELD OLSON.

LOVATO joins previously announced speakers including radio/TV host CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD; singer/songwriter VALERIE JUNE; METAMORPHOSIS RECORDS founder MEREDITH O’CONNOR; CHRISTINA WOOTTON, VP/Global Partnerships at ROBLOX; VICKY CORNELL, wife of the late SOUNDGARDEN frontman CHRIS CORNELL; PERCY “MASTER P” MILLER, rapper, music producer and NAMI ambassador and more.

The inaugural event held during MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH, brings together executives and talent across television, film, music and tech with mental health experts for conversations on topics including mental health storytelling, the power of song, opportunities to elevate mental wellness through technology, and the evolution of partnerships among mental health organizations and creators.

APPLEFELD OLSON said, “When it comes to destigmatizing mental health issues and advocating for those who are struggling both within the entertainment industry and outside of it, DEMI LOVATO has continually led by example, sharing her own experiences with her fans and community. I’m excited for HOLLYWOOD & MIND attendees to learn first-hand from DEMI, whose unflinching honesty and transparency about her own mental health journey have made her such a powerful force.”

