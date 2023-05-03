Richards

INDIANAPOLIS' FORTY5 PRESENTS has hired industry veteran KEITH RICHARDS as a talent buyer. The NASHVILLE native joins the team with more than 11 years of industry experience, nine of which were as a booking agent, including time at PARADIGM (now WASSERMAN) as a festival agent. His background includes team management, artist relations, contract negotiations, and event/tour operations.

FORTY5 PRESENTS owns THE VOGUE THEATRE in INDIANAPOLIS and summer concert series ROCK THE RUINS. RICHARDS will be booking shows for these two venues and FORTY5 PRESENTS shows in other local venues.

FORTY5 PRESENTS Partner ERIC TOBIAS said, “We are thrilled to bring RICHARDS on as a full-time talent buyer. We are confident his experience working with hundreds of agents and buyers to book thousands of artists throughout his career will bring a new level to the caliber of talent FORTY5 PRESENTS can bring to INDIANAPOLIS and beyond.”

RICHARDS added, "What ERIC and the rest of the team have built at FORTY5 over the last three-and-a-half years is super exciting. Considering they purchased THE VOGUE right before the pandemic, it's incredible to see what they have developed at THE VOGUE, ROCK THE RUINS, and in the Indianapolis community as whole. Having spent over nine years as an agent, I couldn't be more thrilled for the opportunity to continue working with those colleagues, just in a different capacity. This group no doubt has big things ahead, and I'm just grateful for the opportunity to be apart of it."

