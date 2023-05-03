Kaye

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WOKV-F/JACKSONVILLE syndicated host MARK KAYE is making a tongue-in-cheek pitch to hire TUCKER CARLSON as "Supreme Leader" of "THE MARK KAYE SHOW."

KAYE announced the offer, which he said was "serious," in a letter to the recently-fired former FOX NEWS CHANNEL host. In the letter, KAYE tells CARLSON, "I won't waste your time. (Although, you do have a lot more of it now than you used to.) I want you to partner with us in what we feel is a necessary effort to boost our notoriety and ratings.

"Here's my offer: $16.90 per hour for the rest of your life! An equity stake in THE MARK KAYE SHOW. 'Supreme Leader' of THE MARK KAYE SHOW and a very comfy stool from which you can see the entire studio. Your own podcasts(s) as well as unlimited guests appearances on my INSTA stories and SNAPCHAT. A MARK KAYE SHOW Prize Pack including, an MKS T-shirt (any size you choose), buttons, stickers, and an official MKS draw-string bag. What more could you want?

"We love this country (as you do) and we fight everyday to protect our great republic. We believe that a spot on THE MARK KAYE SHOW is the best step forward for you and for AMERICA. Also, I will PERSONALLY fly to NEW YORK CITY and 'egg' the FOX NEWS building as well as RUPERT MURDOCH's CENTRAL PARK apartment.

"We are 100% serious about our offer."

