Cordell

RELIANT TALENT AGENCY has hired SUE ANN CORDELL to handle human resources, office administration and executive assistance for the NASHVILLE-based company.

CORDELL moved to NASHVILLE in 1991 and started working at CHARLES DORRIS & ASSOCIATES. In 1993, the company was purchased by WILLIAM MORRIS AGENCY (WME), and CORDELL joined that company as the assistant to the co-head of the CCM department. Over the years, she worked her way up to VP and Head of Human Resources for WME's NASHVILLE office. She was also a member of the company's Global Management Team, and served as an advisor for its corporate philanthropic foundation.

CORDELL is also the owner of SHINEWORTHY LIFESTYLES, a life coaching and event-speaking company, as well as tea company SHINEWORTHY TEA.

STEVE LASSITER, Partner and Co-Head of RELIANT TALENT AGENCY, said of CORDELL, "We are thrilled to have SUE ANN join our team. Her extensive experience and expertise in the entertainment industry, combined with her excellent communication skills, make her a valuable addition to our agency. We look forward to working with her and continuing to provide exceptional service to our clients."

CORDELL added, “I am grateful for every opportunity and door that has opened for me throughout my career in the entertainment industry. The future is bright at RELIANT TALENT AGENCY, and I am excited to be a part of the team! When I met with the leadership of the company and heard about their vision and saw the culture they were creating, it was exactly what I was looking for in my next career move. As an executive in the entertainment industry for 20+ years, where I have specialized in the areas of human resources, operations, strategic negotiations, change management, employee relations, and training & development – I am thrilled to come alongside the leadership of this company and to utilize my areas of expertise to contribute to the continued growth and success.”

