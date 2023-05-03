Now With Cumulus

The BLEAV sports podcast network has joined the CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK.

“BLEAV has created a broad and deep well of programming for sports fans, with content from virtually every professional and major college team in America,” said CUMULUS EVP/Marketing and WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES. “Listeners and advertisers alike turn to WESTWOOD ONE for the very best sports programming, so it’s a natural fit for us to partner with BLEAV and offer our advertisers access to this extensive podcast portfolio.”

“BLEAV is thrilled to announce our partnership with CUMULUS/WESTWOOD ONE, an industry leading, audio-first media company,” said BLEAV President ERIC WEINBERGER. “We are eager to embark on this journey together as we continue to empower our creators and remain on the cutting edge of athlete-driven content.”

