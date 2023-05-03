Podcast And Radio Series

A new podcast from eONE, CRIME STORY MEDIA, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC (LAist 89.3)/LOS ANGELES, and ACAST tells the story of an ill-fated police raid on a home that led to the death of a police officer and a pair of murder trials. "NIGHT RAID," an eight-episode podcast hosted by MOLLY MILLER, on whose CRIMESTORY.COM series the podcast is based, will also air on SATURDAYS at 2p (PT) with replays on SUNDAYS at 7p on LAist 89.3.

eONE Pres./Global Television MICHAEL LOMBARDO said, “Having had the privilege of working with (CRIME STORY MEDIA Publisher/Editor) KARY (ANTHOLIS) previously, I know that he has a great sense of the stories that will resonate with audiences on multiple levels and inspire thought-provoking conversations. He and MOLLY have delivered that and more with NIGHT RAID.”

LAist Chief Content Officer KRISTEN MILLER said, "While some information about POMONA SWAT officer SHAUN DIMOND's tragic death has been reported, the complete story has never been told. We look forward to airing the eight-part NIGHT RAID special on LAist 89.3."

ACAST Dir./Development and Studios TIM RUGGERI said, "Following CRIME STORY MEDIA's successful entrance into audio with the hit podcast series, JURY DUTY, the ACAST team looks forward to expanding our partnership together and bringing more of their high caliber programming to listeners everywhere."

