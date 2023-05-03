Blocked By Spotify

AI music startup BOOMY announced on its DISCORD server that SPOTIFY had cut off its ability to upload songs onto its demand-side platform, for what BOOMY said was “anomalous activity.”

BOOMY did not elaborate on what the “anomalous activity” might be.

In a posting on BOOMY Support, they wrote, “SPOTIFY stopped publishing new releases from BOOMY. Additionally, certain catalog releases were removed from their platform. This decision was made by SPOTIFY and BOOMY’s distributor in order to enable a review of potentially anomalous activity.”

BOOMY did say that streaming music platform users can expect to see more actions like this, adding, “As the music industry continues to navigate the use of bots and other types of potentially suspicious activity, these pauses are likely to happen more regularly and across a wider set of platforms.”

A SPOTIFY spokesperson confirmed to ALL ACCESS that some BOOMY content was removed because it had detected artificial streaming, and “that any streams for this content have been excluded from royalty calculations.”

A spokesperson for SPOTIFY told ALL ACCESS, "Artificial streaming is a longstanding, industry-wide issue that SPOTIFY is working to stamp out across our service. When we identify or are alerted to potential cases of stream manipulation, we mitigate their impact by taking action that may include the removal of streaming numbers and the withholding of royalties. This allows us to protect royalty payouts for honest, hardworking artists.”

