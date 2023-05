Cannon (Photo: Instagram)

AMAZON AMP "THE DAILY CANNON" host NICK CANNON will be filling in for JAMIE FOXX as host of FOX's "BEAT SHAZAM", indefinitely. FOXX is recovering from a yet-to-be disclosed health issue and has been hospitalized since APRIL 12.

KELLY OSBOURNE will fill in for FOXX's daughter, CORINNE, as BEAT SHAZAM's DJ.

« see more Net News