Fourward Ventures

FOURWARD VENTURES is a new $50 million venture capital fund launched by FOURWARD Founder/CEO WILL WARD, and will invest in sectors including health and wellness, sustainability, and CPG. FOURWARD VENTURES portfolio includes the podcast service AUDIO UP.

WARD said, “I am incredibly proud of the amazing success FOURWARD VENTURES has achieved in less than a year. With my amazing team including MICHAEL MIZRAHI and MALLORY SHICKORA, I am proud to say we have so far vetted 407 companies and have invested in nine of them, all of which have shown significant growth since our investment.”

