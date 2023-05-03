Jelly Roll

STONEY CREEK RECORDS' JELLY ROLL will host "The Gift," the annual, two-hour MEMORIAL DAY radio special presented by McCOY & ASSOCIATES on behalf of the military nonprofit FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION. The show is free and available to download.

Listeners will hear music from JELLY ROLL's new album "WHITSITT CHAPEL" as well as hits from DIERKS BENTLEY, BRANTLEY GILBERT, COLE SWINDELL, CRAIG MORGAN, CODY JOHNSON, and others.

FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION builds comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital. The show shares the stories of military guests, and offers the opportunity to hear more about FISHER HOUSE.

The program is barter-free and has 14 minutes of local inventory available each hour. For more information, contact SHARLA McCOY here.

